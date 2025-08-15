Jerry Jones' experimental cancer treatment led to another major surgery
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been opening up about a previous health scare after revealing he battled Stage 4 cancer for a decade after being diagnosed in 2010.
Jones beat the stage 4 melanoma with the help of an experimental drug called PD1.
The previous cancer diagnosis came to light after he hinted at a health battle in the upcoming Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. Jones was asked questions the following day for clarification when he made the reveal.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
On Thursday, Jones shared that the experimental treatment took a serious physical toll on his body and ultimately led to another major surgery: a double-hip replacement.
"It ate my hips up," Jones said while speaking to reporters on Thursday before the team bid farewell to Oxnard, as transcribed by The Cowboys Wire. "I had to have both hips replaced because it was rough on your bones.
"But other than that, I’m so proud to get to be sitting here with you guys and doing what we do."
MORE: Jerry Jones' Cowboys soap opera quote is rare glimpse at his honest mindset
Jones previously shared that his recovery also included two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries, so it was an intense battle that he ultimately overcame. It is also a rare look at the man behind the facade that he presents to the public while being the face of the Cowboys.
America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys is set to premiere on Tuesday, August 19, on Netflix. The 8-episode series will take a behind-the-scenes look at the rist of the great 1990s dynasty.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens
3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown
3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason
Cooper Rush takes unintentional shot at Cowboys culture before Ravens preseason game