Cowboys head coaching offer 'could be coming soon' for shocking candidate
Buckle up, Dallas Cowboys Nation. There could be news on the head coaching front brewing.
As the team narrows its search for Mike McCarthy's replacement, two names have risen to the top of the discussion.
One is former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is currently leading the Philadelphia Eagles' offense during their run to the NFC Championship. The other is a name that has been divisive among the fan base when linked to the job.
MORE: Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer momentum is building & fans aren't happy
Enter offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
There has been growing buzz that Schottenheimer was gaining momentum for the job, and now it looks like he will have the opportunity to accept it. According to Shan Shariff of Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan, an offer to Schottenheimer "could be coming soon."
Now, this isn't news that anyone wants to hear.
MORE: Jerry Jones' plan for next Dallas Cowboys head coach becoming clearer
After the head coaching search started with a headline-grabbing candidate like Deion Sanders and failing to interview former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator and new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys appear willing to settle for more of the same.
Sure, Schottenheimer brings familiarity and a coach who Jerry Jones can have influence over, but would he really be the man to take the team to the next level?
Fans don't seem to think so, but we may just have to sit back and find out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc