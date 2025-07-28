Dallas Cowboys injury report following first week of training camp
Week One of training camp is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, and after hitting the ground running, the team is ready to run it back for a second week after pads were strapped on for the first time this weekend.
With the pads comes added intensity and physicality, so unfortunately, some players have been banged up.
A couple of key players -- All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. -- have been absent from practice as they await the birth of their children.
Another projected starter, offensive tackle Terence Steele, missed some time with an ankle injury.
As we gear up for Week 2 of training camp, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared the updated injury report from the team.
Dallas Cowboys training camp injury report entering Week 2
- TE Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle): Does not sound serious, but will miss a few days. MRI to provide more clarity
- RT Terence Steele (ankle): Returned to practice today. Will slowly work back in
- RB Deuce Vaughn (hamstring): Should return this week
- WR Parris Campbell (unknown lower body): Avoided a serious injury. Will remain out for a few days
- S Juanyeh Thomas (unknown lower body): TBD
Dallas returns to practice on Monday, July 28, so we'll have to see if there are any further updates available when the team takes the field.
