Projected Cowboys starter misses training camp practice for family matter
The Dallas Cowboys have put together a strong start to training camp in Oxnard, California. Both sides of the ball have shown fans flashes of brilliance, with the defense consistently creating turnovers and the offense making exciting plays thanks to the new skill position groups.
Unfortunately, the defense has seen some key players miss practice in recent days, but there is no reason for concern.
All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland has been absent from practice to be with his significant other while they await the birth of their child. On Thursday, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who is favored to win a starting job, was the latest player to miss an open practice session.
But, like Bland, he had good reason. Murray is also waiting to welcome a child into his family.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been preaching the importance of a family atmosphere in the locker room, so it's no surprise that there is no issue with the players putting their families first early in camp.
For Murray, training camp and the preseason are going to be important for carving out his role in Matt Eberflus' defense.
Dallas traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Murray and a seventh-round pick. It was an underrated transaction, but the Cowboys are hoping it pays off in a big way.
Murray is projected to wear the green dot for the Cowboys defense to start the season, so he will be a key part of everything the team plans to do.
