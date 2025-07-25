Cowboys Country

Projected Cowboys starter misses training camp practice for family matter

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray is favored to win a starting linebacker role, but he was absent from the team's training camp practice on Thursday for an important family matter.

Josh Sanchez

Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. gives an interview as the team cleans out its locker room at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. gives an interview as the team cleans out its locker room at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have put together a strong start to training camp in Oxnard, California. Both sides of the ball have shown fans flashes of brilliance, with the defense consistently creating turnovers and the offense making exciting plays thanks to the new skill position groups.

Unfortunately, the defense has seen some key players miss practice in recent days, but there is no reason for concern.

All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland has been absent from practice to be with his significant other while they await the birth of their child. On Thursday, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who is favored to win a starting job, was the latest player to miss an open practice session.

But, like Bland, he had good reason. Murray is also waiting to welcome a child into his family.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been preaching the importance of a family atmosphere in the locker room, so it's no surprise that there is no issue with the players putting their families first early in camp.

For Murray, training camp and the preseason are going to be important for carving out his role in Matt Eberflus' defense.

Dallas traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Murray and a seventh-round pick. It was an underrated transaction, but the Cowboys are hoping it pays off in a big way.

Murray is projected to wear the green dot for the Cowboys defense to start the season, so he will be a key part of everything the team plans to do.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

