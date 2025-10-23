Dallas Cowboys’ insider says Maxx Crosby trade rumor isn’t dead
Earlier this week, a rumor dropped that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in trading for All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. There were even reports that they had contacted the Las Vegas Raiders to initiate trade talks.
Almost as quickly as the rumor emerged, conflicting reports said there was nothing to the rumors and that Dallas has not contacted Las Vegas. As for the Raiders, they were said to have no interest in trading Crosby and told him as much.
MORE: Cowboys' Marist Liufau shares candid photo for WNBA star gf Sonia Citron's birthday
That made this trade seem dead in the water, but that might not be the case says Cowboys’ insider Bryan Broaddus. He believes Dallas is actively looking to improve at the NFL trade deadline and doesn’t believe the Crosby trade is dead.
“There’s those like Jane Slater and others that have kind of, Tom Pelissero, they’ve kind of thrown ‘The well you know, we’re, it’s not really the Raiders are talking to him. They really don’t want to trade,” Broaddus said.
“We heard the same thing from Stephen Jones. We were standing there, myself at Nobu when Stephen Jones said ‘no, I’m not going to trade Micah Parsons. He said that. He said ‘No, I, there’s no reason. I’m not going to do this. I don’t think this is dead, I really don’t. It got out, it spread very quickly, and now you’ve the parties involved trying to kind of dampen the fire a little.”
Dallas Cowboys’ decision to trade Micah Parsons proves the Maxx Crosby trade could still happen
Broaddus brings up an excellent point when discussing Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys were adamant they weren’t trading Parsons, saying they couldn’t envision him playing for any other franchise. Then, in the blink of an eye, they sent him to Green Bay.
Just as Dallas did with Parsons, the Raiders are going to claim they’re all-in on their guy, until they’re not. They gain nothing by stating they’re willing to make a move, just like the Cowboys gain nothing by admitting they’ve had discussions.
That’s why fans who want to see Mad Maxx in Big D shouldn’t give up hope just yet.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys' Wednesday injury report brings encouraging update before NFL Week 8 matchup
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie