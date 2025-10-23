Cowboys' Marist Liufau shares candid photo for WNBA star gf Sonia Citron's birthday
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau is beginning to find his footing in the NFL, after a slow start under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is Liufau's second defensive coordinator in his first two years in the league.
This season, Liufau has recorded 13 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble in limited action. While the numbers don't blow you away, Liufau has shown some flashes of potential.
One person who has been supporting Liufau every step of the way is his WNBA star girlfriend, Sonia Citron, who wrapped up a stellar rookie campaign with the Washington Mystics in early September.
MORE: Sonia Citron in full support of Dallas Cowboys, Marist Liufau ahead of season opener
Citron finished her rookie season averaging 14.9 points, four rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She was a WNBA All-Star and named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.
Now that her season is over, Citron has been showing up to Cowboys games to show her support for Liufau, and this week, he had an opportunity to return the favor.
While Citron didn't have any games, she was celebrating her birthday and Liufau made sure to take some time to shout out his girlfriend on social media.
MORE: Cowboys' Marist Liufau roasted at WNBA draft after girlfriend Sonia Citron is picked
"Happy birthday beautiful," Liufau wrote on Instagram along with a photo of himself and Citron on WNBA Draft night.
Liufau was in the building in New York City when Citron was drafted by the Mystics.
Hopefully Liufau and the Cowboys can deliver a win over the Denver Broncos to cap off Citron's birthday week on a high note.
MORE: Marist Liufau's girlfriend Sonia Citron reps Cowboys LB before big WNBA win in Dallas
Notre Dame power couple
Liufau and Citron met when they were starring in their respective sports for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. So far, they have been making statements in their professional careers as well.
Earlier this year, Liufau attended the 2025 WNBA Draft to show his support for Citron, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick.
Let's hope the sports power couple can continue making big waves as they advance their careers, and happy 22nd birthday to Citron.
