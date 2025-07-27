Cowboys Country

Cowboys icon flirts with Charlotte Jones in front of Jerry: 'She's fine y'all'

Dallas Cowboys legend Charles Haley was introducing Jerry Jones at training camp Opening Ceremony, but first flirted with his daughter, Charlotte Jones, for everyone to see.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson gives a tour of her office at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys ramped up training camp in Oxnard, California, on Saturday afternoon, with the team's annual Opening Ceremony before the first weekend practice of Dallas' west coast stay.

On Sunday, the team suits up in full pads for the first time, so excitement is at an all time high for Cowboys Nation.

Saturday's Opening Ceremony led to a packed house, and Cowboys legend Charles Haley addressed the crowd. He introduced owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who was heckled by the crowd, but he also made another interesting decision.

Haley serenaded Jones' daughter, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones, who was celebrating her 59th birthday, before shooting his shot and flirting with her in front of the packed house and Jerry.

They say shooters shoot.

Luckily for Haley, Jerry was probably too distracted by the "pay Micah" and "sell the team" chants that he didn't pick up on what was going down.

Along with being the team's executive vice president and chief brand officer, Charlotte is the first-ever woman to serve as chairman of the Salvation Army's National Advisory Board. She was also a chairperson of the NFL Foundation, responsible for leading philanthropic efforts in player care, youth football, and medical research.

She can do a little bit of everything, so it's no surprise that Haley is impressed.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson against the Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson against the Arizona Cardinals / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

