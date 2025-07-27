Brian Schottenheimer calls Jake Ferguson 'great leader' as Cowboys star gets new deal
The Dallas Cowboys have given one of their stars a brand new contract. If you're thinking it was Micah Parsons, then I have some bad news.
Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has agreed to a four-year extension worth $52 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in franchise history.
The team continues to believe in Ferguson, who spent some time nursing an injury last season, like every other member of the team.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder gushes over Cowboys extension
But no one's faith has wavered on the tight end, including new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer praised Ferguson's leadership and offseason preparation for the upcoming season.
“He’s a great leader. He’s lighter (this season)," Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He’s moving around really, really well.
"I think last year you look at the first game against Cleveland and he gets his knee pretty banged up. And then he’s got a concussion mid-season at some point. That’s so uncharacteristic of (Ferguson)."
MORE: Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal
If there was any worry about how the new staff felt about Ferguson, I think this new deal and praise from his new head coach are enough to be very optimistic about his future.
For a brief moment, the Cowboys and Parsons' contract dispute was not a headline. But it's back to business.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4
Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show in first weekend practice
Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons
Matt Eberflus defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration
Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie