Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer calls Jake Ferguson 'great leader' as Cowboys star gets new deal

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gushes over tight end Jake Ferguson, who inked a massive contract extension with the franchise.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have given one of their stars a brand new contract. If you're thinking it was Micah Parsons, then I have some bad news.

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has agreed to a four-year extension worth $52 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in franchise history.


The team continues to believe in Ferguson, who spent some time nursing an injury last season, like every other member of the team.

MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder gushes over Cowboys extension

But no one's faith has wavered on the tight end, including new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer praised Ferguson's leadership and offseason preparation for the upcoming season.

“He’s a great leader. He’s lighter (this season)," Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He’s moving around really, really well.

"I think last year you look at the first game against Cleveland and he gets his knee pretty banged up. And then he’s got a concussion mid-season at some point. That’s so uncharacteristic of (Ferguson)."

MORE: Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal

If there was any worry about how the new staff felt about Ferguson, I think this new deal and praise from his new head coach are enough to be very optimistic about his future.

For a brief moment, the Cowboys and Parsons' contract dispute was not a headline. But it's back to business.

Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells and tight end Jake Ferguson.
Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells and tight end Jake Ferguson. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4

Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show in first weekend practice 

Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons

Matt Eberflus defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration

Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News