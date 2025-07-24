Cowboys Country

Cowboys' offseason addition making immediate impact, even teaching Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys may have found a diamond with one of their offseason additions, who is even teaching quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys have started training camp practice, and for a moment, all feels right in the world as we get closer and closer to the start of the NFL season.

This year, training camp for the Cowboys has brought a special kind of energy.

Maybe it has to do with a new coaching staff under Brian Schottenheimer, but whatever the case may be, things look a little different on the practice field this summer.

The team has only had two practices, but there's been plenty of action to get fans excited about before that Week 1 matchup against the Eagles.

On Wednesday, new Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam made an incredible play that resulted in an interception from quarterback Dak Prescott.

After the play, Prescott even went up to Elam to discuss what the defensive back saw so he could learn from his mistake.

Elam spent the first three seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills after being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cowboys sent a 2025 fifth-round and 2026 seventh-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for Elam and a 2025 sixth-round selection.

The new Cowboys secondary addition hasn't had an interception since his rookie season, when he grabbed two. But maybe a change of scenery is exactly what he needed, and he's making the most of it early in camp.

