Troy Aikman shares likely 'final straw' for Micah Parsons, Cowboys before trade
It's always intentional with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when the team makes headline news. The headline news following the team into the regular season isn't going away any time soon.
The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, and the sports media world can't seem to get enough of the "puzzling" move.
On Tuesday, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was asked on the "Rich Eisen Show", his feelings on the situation. The hall of famer believes one incident led to the team parting ways with their defensive star.
"I sense that at that preseason game when Micah was laying down on the training table. That might have been the final straw," Aikman said.
Aikman started the conversation with Eisen by saying he was surprised by the move.
"I didn't think it was a possibility he would be traded."
Cowboys legends have chimed in on the decision by the franchise to trade Parsons, and most share the same sentiment.
The media will be quick to say the Cowboys lost this trade if Parsons continues to play at the level everyone is used to seeing him play. However, a true winner shouldn't be decided until the draft picks the Cowboys received in the deal play in an actual game.
The Parsons drama will follow this team for the rest of time. It's up to the franchsie to respond.
