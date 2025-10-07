Cowboys legend reunites with former star in hospital after blood clot surgery
Dallas Cowboys legend and current Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is in good spirits after undergoing surgery on Tuesday amid his ongoing health struggles.
Coach Prime, who battled cancer earlier this year, revealed that he would be undergoing surgery for blood clots in his leg.
Sanders shared the news when speaking to the media, also announcing that he will return to the Buffs' practice on Wednesday.
“I’m having a procedure today. Prayerfully I’ll be right back tomorrow because I don’t miss practice, I don’t plan on doing such. But it is what it is, we found what we found, we knew what it was,” Sanders said.
“I’m gonna be all right. Thank you and God bless you.”
Following his surgery, Sanders was all smiles in his hospital bed alongside his son, Deion Sanders Jr., and former Cowboys star Adam "Pacman" Jones, who Sanders took under his wing during his NFL career.
It's great to see that Sanders is in positive spirits and will be returning to the sidelines sooner rather than later.
Before returning to Colorado with a new contract earlier this year, Sanders was briefly linked to the Cowboys head coach vacancy, but he ultimately decided to remain at the university.
