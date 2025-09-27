Cowboys starting CB duo has mind-blowing stat proving secondary injury woes
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to pull off a major upset when they welcome the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.
Yes, the game is the most important story, but the return of Micah Parsons may overshadow the actual results of the game.
The Cowboys will want to deliver one of their best performances in what is easily the most-hyped regular season game of the year.
In order to have a great performance, the Cowboys need their best players. On the injury front, the team received some good news when it was announced that cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs will be available for the game.
If you feel that the starting cornerback duo hasn't shared the field a lot together, you'd be correct. Todd Archer from ESPN shared that Sunday's game will be just the fifth time the duo has shared the field in three seasons.
From an outsider's perspective, that may seem impossible. But Cowboys fans know how snake bitten this team has been when it comes to injury.
The Cowboys' secondary has not looked great in the first three games this season. However, on Sunday, they will finally have their starting cornerbacks together, and maybe some chemistry can finally start to be built on the field.
