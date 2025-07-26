Jerry Jones heckled by Cowboys fans over Micah Parsons contract saga
On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys held their "Opening Day Ceremony" before their fourth practice at training camp.
If there was any worry about fans showing up to the prior days of camp, that was all put to bed, as Cowboys fans stormed into Saturday's opening ceremony.
MORE: Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field, has lengthy convo with Jerry Jones
Cowboys legend Charles Haley got the day started by attempting to pump up the crowd for the big day. However, one fan was not having any of the love that Haley shared about team owner Jerry Jones.
Jones is in some hot water with the fanbase over his recent comments on the Micah Parsons contract negotiations.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys training camp crashed by Philadelphia Eagles troll
Haley told the crowd that Jones is all about winning, and one fan responded with "Jerry, sign Micah." The fan has a good point, because if you are trying to win, you should make signing your team's best player a priority.
Nothing like sending a beloved player out to greet an angry fanbase. I'm sure this was Jones' way of attempting to bury some of the heat on himself, but this fanbase is treating the Cowboys owner like Hulk Hogan when he joined the NWO.
Jerry Jones got the same treatment.
Will owners ever learn that fans will always side with the players? Apparently not. If you expect Jerry to want to sell the team anytime soon, you're sadly mistaken.
Although it would be nice if he actually started living in the year 2025, instead of 1994.
