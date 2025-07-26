Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones heckled by Cowboys fans over Micah Parsons contract saga

Dallas Cowboys legend Charles Haley shows support for team owner Jerry Jones. However, one fan thought it was the perfect time to heckle the owner.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son Jerry Jones Jr. during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
In this story:

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys held their "Opening Day Ceremony" before their fourth practice at training camp.

If there was any worry about fans showing up to the prior days of camp, that was all put to bed, as Cowboys fans stormed into Saturday's opening ceremony.

Cowboys legend Charles Haley got the day started by attempting to pump up the crowd for the big day. However, one fan was not having any of the love that Haley shared about team owner Jerry Jones.

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons meets with owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Jones is in some hot water with the fanbase over his recent comments on the Micah Parsons contract negotiations.

Haley told the crowd that Jones is all about winning, and one fan responded with "Jerry, sign Micah." The fan has a good point, because if you are trying to win, you should make signing your team's best player a priority.

Nothing like sending a beloved player out to greet an angry fanbase. I'm sure this was Jones' way of attempting to bury some of the heat on himself, but this fanbase is treating the Cowboys owner like Hulk Hogan when he joined the NWO.

Jerry Jones got the same treatment.

Will owners ever learn that fans will always side with the players? Apparently not. If you expect Jerry to want to sell the team anytime soon, you're sadly mistaken.

Although it would be nice if he actually started living in the year 2025, instead of 1994.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

