Cowboys legend urges Dallas to give Micah Parsons an unorthodox, 'generational' deal
The Dallas Cowboys' handling of Micah Parsons' contract negotiations has led to a complete fiasco. The All-Pro pass rusher has officially requested a trade and put the organization on blast in a scathing statement, while the team has no plans to move him.
So, not only are the two sides at odds with the contract, they are at odds with their plans for the future. That presents an interesting dilemma.
Ultimately, we have seen this situation in the past with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. This time does feel different, but the result feels like it will be the same: Micah Parsons gets paid and suits up for Dallas with a last-minute deal before the start of the regular season.
MORE: NFC East exec mocks Jerry Jones, Cowboys in private text over Micah Parsons debacle
Cowboys legend and three-time Super Bowl winner Michael Irvin had an interesting solution for Dallas, and like The Playmaker, the idea is unique. Irvin said on The Dan Patrick Show that Jerry Jones needs to pull out an unorthodox offer, much like the Kansas City Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes.
For Parsons, Irvin suggests the Cowboys lock him up on a decade-long deal worth nearly half a billion dollars.
“What I think they should do with Micah Parsons is make him that generational type player,” Irvin said. “Do the same thing with Micah Parsons as the Kansas City Chiefs have done with Patrick Mahomes.
"If I’m Jerry, I’m stepping out right now and trying to give Micah Parsons a 10-year, $450 million deal. Forty-five (million) a year, and that’s over 10 years, so you could spread that out. Put a lot on the back end and help with the cap, and give him the money right now.”
MORE: Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
That's an interesting approach, and one that actually does make sense in the long run. Unfortunately, it's hard to image Parsons inking a deal that would keep him locked in a certain AAV at this stage of his career.
Parsons is still only 26 years old, so signing a four-year deal makes the most sense for him. At that point, he will be in line for a third NFL contract as he enters his 30s. Why would you not want another pay day down the road?
It will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the coming weeks, but hopefully Jerry Jones can come to his senses and smooth things over with Parsons before the start of the season.
It's not often that a player of Parsons' caliber comes through your franchise, so do the right thing and don't screw things up.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8
Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason
Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc