Micah Parsons not leaving Cowboys training camp despite trade request
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons sent massive shockwaves through the NFL world on Friday afternoon when he publicly announced that he has requested a trade.
Parsons ripped the organization for their handling of contract negotiations and their failure to reach out to his agent, David Mulugheta.
Despite putting everyone on blast, Parsons is sticking by his teammates.
MORE: 3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
According to NFL insider Ed Werder, Parsons has no plans to leave Oxnard. He will be remaining with the team throughout training camp for very good reason.
If Parsons were to leave Oxnard, he would start racking up the fines, and it's no chump change.
"Despite his public ridicule of the organization and his trade request to the Dallas front office, I’m told [Micah Parsons] has no intention of leaving training camp and incurring $50,000 in daily fines as mandated by the NFL," Werder wrote on X.
MORE: Potential Micah Parsons trade could land Cowboys a historic return
Parsons has made it clear all offseason that it is important for him to be around his teammates. He has acted in good faith with the organization throughout the negotiations -- or lack thereof -- which is why he was pushed over the edge after Jerry and Stephen Jones continued taking shots in the media.
The favor was not returned, and now the bridge may be burned. But, if the Cowboys front office really wants to make things right, all they have to do is give Mulugheta a call.
