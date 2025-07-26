Cowboys OL aiming for bounce-back year among early training camp risers
The Dallas Cowboys have held three training camp practices so far in Oxnard, California, and after a 24-hour break, it's time to return to the field on Saturday afternoon.
Through the first few practices, there have been players who have stood out and impressed the coaching staff and team insiders, including one player who is aiming for a bounce-back year after a tumultuous rookie NFL season.
Former first-round NFL Draft pick Tyler Guyton has been one of the early risers in camp as he tries to settle into a starting role protecting the blindside of Dak Prescott.
MORE: Dak Prescott hypes former Cowboys first-rounder entering crucial year
DallasCowboys.com's Kyle Youmans named his five standouts from the start of training camp and Guyton settled in at the No. 5 spot.
"It's a big year for the former first round pick. There's an expectation now from fans around the NFL to see a significant jump in production from year one to year two in the league," Youmans wrote. "So far, Guyton has checked all the boxes. Has it been a perfect week of practice? No. But he's shown an ability to pick up pass rushers by standing strong in his sets and footwork.
"Multiple times already, he's shown growth in his ability to reset his hands and regain leverage against some of the speed rushers Dallas employs. Each proving that progress has been made in the offseason, and the teaching is paying off."
MORE: Tyler Guyton reveals major lifestyle change as he aims for Year 2 jump
Following Thursday's practice, Prescott raved about Guyton and the work he has been putting in, so it's great to see he has been noticably improving after a rocky first year.
Hopefully Guyton can continue to impress, and when the pads come on Sunday, he can further show just how far he's come ahead of his sophomore season in the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 early Cowboys training camp standouts, including former trade bust
Cowboys-Broncos trade proposal would immediately fix growing concern in Dallas
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares deeply personal tattoos honoring sister
Brian Schottenheimer continues Cowboys culture shift with strong bonding moment
Infectious Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will have opponents' Spidey senses tingling
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc