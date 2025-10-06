Jerry Jones takes another shot at Micah Parsons following Cowboys' Week 5 win
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of their biggest win of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, with a dominant 37-22 win over the New York Jets in the books.
While the team should be celebrating the impressive win, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones continues to be stuck in the past.
Following the game, Jones spoke to the media and had high praise for James Houston, who is leading the team in sacks, after signing during the offseason.
MORE: NFC East power rankings Week 6: Cowboys gain ground with big win, Eagles loss
However, instead of simply praising Houston, he decided to take one more shot at former star pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Jones has consistently criticized Parsons' skillset against the run, and was back at it again following Sunday's game.
“It just shows you that he’s got those kinds of skills. We know that he needs to work on the run," Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' huge Week 5 win
"Guess what? We had a pass rusher around here, the way to box him in was to run at him, but he could really rush the passer. This guy really is rushing the passer beyond my expectation.”
Houston has recorded 3.5 sacks through the first five games of the season, while Parsons has recorded 2.5. While the Parsons trade was a difficult pill to swallow before the start of the season, it's great to see that the pass rush is finally improving.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie