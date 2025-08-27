Cowboys make 2 shock CB releases to make room for waiver claims
The Dallas Cowboys front office and coaching staff are still in the thick of it when it comes to sculpting the 53-man roster and practice squad for the upcoming regular season.
On Tuesday, the team was tasked with delivering bad news to those who wouldn't be on the roster to start the season, and today, it's been more of a different tune.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
Waiver claims were made on Wednesday, and the Cowboys brought in some secondary help by claiming rookie Trikweze Bridges and second-year cornerback Reddy Steward.
Unfortunately, adding two players to the roster meant that the Cowboys would have to release two to make room. ESPN's Todd Archer has reported that the Cowboys are releasing cornerback Andrew Booth and UDFA fan favorite defensive back Zion Childress.
Archer stated that he expects Childress will return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
MORE: Cowboys DT calls out rivals in heartwarming video after making 53-man roster
Crazy how much can change in just 24 hours. This time yesterday, fans were hoping to see Childress make the roster. Now, fans are hoping no one steals him.
Both Childress and Booth had impressive preseasons. Booth's highlight of the preseason was returning a pick-six against the Baltimore Ravens. However, two players who thought their future was clear just one day ago are now wondering what it holds next.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
3 players released at roster cut deadline Cowboys should pursue
4 biggest snubs on Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2025 season
3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' best friend on Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, sheds promising light on mindset
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie