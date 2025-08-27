Cowboys Country

Cowboys, special teams ace set for anticipated practice squad reunion

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back a special teams ace to their practice squad for the 2025 NFL season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin recovers a fumble against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin recovers a fumble against the Washington Commanders.
The Dallas Cowboys have made their roster cuts to get the team down to a 53-man roster, and on Wednesday, it was time to do some practice squad signings with waiver claims being official.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that some players who became fan favorites during training camp are returning to Dallas. One of those names is wide receiver Traeshon Holden. Many fans were bummed to see the team waive him on Tuesday; however, everyone is singing a different tune today.

The Cowboys are also bringing back another player that fans know very well in special teams savant C.J. Goodwin.

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are signing Goodwin to a spot on the practice squad.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin recovers an onside kick in front Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deonte Harty.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin recovers an onside kick in front Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deonte Harty.

Goodwin has been with the Cowboys for the past seven seasons, but before that, he spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

In his time with the Cowboys, Goodwin has become one of the most underrated players on the team with his play on special teams.

Last season, Goodwin saw 82 percent of the snaps on special teams, and has played over 50 percent of the snaps on special teams since arriving in Dallas in 2018. This is a massive return for the franchise that often goes unnoticed.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin makes a catch during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin makes a catch during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications.

