Cowboys rookie makes most of surprise start & should be given bigger role
The Dallas Cowboys picked up an important win over the New York Jets in Week 5. However, this team still has plenty of issues to get cleaned up.
Going into their matchup with the New York Jets, the Cowboys gave rookie linebacker Shemar James the opportunity to make an impact in a surprise start.
MORE: Jerry Jones has deadline to appeal fine by NFL for one-finger gesture in Week 5
The fifth-round pick has appeared in just two games for the Cowboys, but James has already shown his potential within the defense.
In the win over the Jets, James posted 15 tackles, and according to Pro Football Focus, James earned a 75.4 tackle grade.
Of course, not everything his roses for the rookie. PFF has James scoring grades in the 50s in the pass rush and coverage. But his coverage grade has already jumped nearly 20 points in just one week.
James was a standout defender in his three seasons with the Florida Gators. In each of his three seasons in Gainesville, James had over 45 tackles, with 64 in his final season.
The Cowboys were hoping the connection between defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and linebacker Jack Sanborn would be one of the keys for the defense.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys add second-year safety back to practice squad
However, it could be time for the Cowboys to hand over the keys to James and see if the rookie can blossom into a draft steal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie