Cowboys' secondary takes big hit with 2 starters ruled out, including Trevon Diggs
At this point, the real news will be if the Dallas Cowboys' secondary is ever healthy. For the past two seasons, the team has been plagued by injuries, resulting in a constant reshuffling of the defensive backfield.
This week will be no different, with two starters ruled out for the team's Week 8 showdown with the Denver Broncos at Mile High.
As NFL Sunday approaches, the Cowboys officially ruled out All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and starting safety Donovan Wilson for the team's road game as the second month of the regular season winds down.
It marks the second straight game that the Cowboys have been without Diggs, who was placed in concussion protocol (where he remains) after a mystery accident at his home one week ago.
Zero details have been revealed about Diggs' accident, though the Cowboys brass says they know what went down leading to the concussion diagnosis. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, however, is leaving it to Diggs to share those details with the media and public when he feels like doing so.
Wilson, meanwhile, is battling elbow and shoulder injuries, but his injury is not expected to be significant enough to cost him a lengthy stay on the sideline.
We'll have to see how the reshaped secondary steps up on Sunday afternoon, but the team is used to rotating in new players as they search for the missing piece amid their injury woes. Let's hope things can fall into place this weekend.
