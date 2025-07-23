Micah Parsons' agent reached out to Cowboys, hasn't been called back
Micah Parsons showed up to the first practice of Dallas Cowboys training camp as promised. While he did not participate in individual drills, Parsons was on the field holding pads and hyping up his teammates.
After practice, Parsons and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs met with the media and fielded questions in response to a contentious press conference from owner Jerry Jones on Monday.
When discussing his ongoing contract situation, Parsons made it clear that he wants to remain in Dallas -- which is something he has said all along.
But Jerry Jones is dragging his feet, and Parsons revealed the extent Jerry and Stephen Jones have gone to avoid making progress.
According to Parsons, his agent, David Mulugheta, has reached out to the Cowboys. However, he is still waiting for the call to be returned and the ball is in the Jones' court.
“At some point, another grown man has to be willing to reach out themself,” Parsons said, via The Athletic.
“Communication works both ways. They gotta want to do it on their part.”
Jerry and Stephen Jones need to get it together quickly and do their part to move the conversation forward. In recent days, tensions have been rising and it's up to the Jones' to do their part and get a deal done after Parsons has done nothing but act in good faith.
