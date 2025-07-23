Cowboys veteran RBs split early first-team reps, with one having slight edge
Dallas Cowboys training camp is underway in Oxnard, California, and the first practice is in the books. Entering camp, one of the biggest question marks on the roster was at running back.
The Cowboys have struggled to find a lead running back for the past few seasons, and they find themselves in that very situation ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
During the offseason, the Cowboys completely revamped the running back room by bringing in veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, while selecting Jaydon Blue out of Texas and Clemson's Phil Mafah in the NFL draft.
There was no clear-cut RB1 entering camp, and that won't be determined until players are in full pads and playing with contact, but Tueseday afternoon gave us a slight glimpse at the pecking order.
According to those in attendance, the two veterans, Williams and Sanders, split first-team carries with Williams holding a slight edge in reps.
"Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders got the bulk of the first-team reps, the former (to my count) getting more," Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com wrote on X. "It's still early though, so bear that in mind.
"Difficult to ascertain physicality with no pads on, but his quickness in open space was evident."
Throughout his four seasons in Denver, Williams recorded 2,394 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he was never fully back to form following his rookie year, when he rushed for 903 yards before injuries began to plague his career.
It will be interesting to see how the running back picture continues to develop.
