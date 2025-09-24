Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Micah Parsons reunion adds intrigue after surprise injury report

Some intrigue has been added to the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers showdown in Week 4 of the NFL season, with Micah Parsons' nagging back injury resurfacing.

Josh Sanchez

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons takes a moment before their game against the Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons takes a moment before their game against the Washington Commanders / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the NFL season, bringing one of the most intriguing storylines in the league to primetime.

Dallas will be welcoming Micah Parsons back to AT&T Stadium for the first time since his trade at the end of the preseason, setting up a revenge game for the superstar pass rusher.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, some intrigue was added when the Packers released their first injury report of the week.

Parsons sat out of training camp and the preseason with Dallas during his contract dispute due to "back tightness," and that back issue has resurfaced on the Packers injury report with Parsons being listed as a limited participant in practice.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with Parsons being limited, starting Packers right tackle Zach Tom did not participate due to an oblique injury that is expected to keep him out of Sunday night's showdown.

While Parsons' appearance on the injury report does add some mid-week intrigue, it was likely just a veteran rest day as he gears up for his Dallas return.

So far this season, Parsons has excelled in Green Bay with 1.5 sacks through the first three games. We'll have to see if the wounded Cowboys offensive line will be able to keep him in check.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NFL Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons
NFL Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
