Cowboys' Micah Parsons reunion adds intrigue after surprise injury report
The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the NFL season, bringing one of the most intriguing storylines in the league to primetime.
Dallas will be welcoming Micah Parsons back to AT&T Stadium for the first time since his trade at the end of the preseason, setting up a revenge game for the superstar pass rusher.
However, on Wednesday afternoon, some intrigue was added when the Packers released their first injury report of the week.
Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
Parsons sat out of training camp and the preseason with Dallas during his contract dispute due to "back tightness," and that back issue has resurfaced on the Packers injury report with Parsons being listed as a limited participant in practice.
Along with Parsons being limited, starting Packers right tackle Zach Tom did not participate due to an oblique injury that is expected to keep him out of Sunday night's showdown.
While Parsons' appearance on the injury report does add some mid-week intrigue, it was likely just a veteran rest day as he gears up for his Dallas return.
Brian Schottenheimer downplays impact Micah Parsons trade has had on Cowboys' defense
So far this season, Parsons has excelled in Green Bay with 1.5 sacks through the first three games. We'll have to see if the wounded Cowboys offensive line will be able to keep him in check.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
