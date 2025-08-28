Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade asking price reportedly revealed

The Dallas Cowboys are now open to trading superstar defender Micah Parsons, and a reported asking price has been set.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans were thrown for a loop on Thursday afternoon when it was revealed that the team is changing its tune on trading Micah Parsons.

Parsons requested a trade earlier in the summer, but Jerry Jones said there was no interest in moving the perennial All-Pro. Jones doubled down on his stance that Parsons would not be moved.

Now, we've reached a new stage of the saga with the regular season one week away.

MORE: Micah Parsons' brother echoes Cowboys fans dejection after trade development

The Cowboys are reportedly "willing to at least listen" to trade offers. Not only that, but the idea of trading Parsons "is past the infancy stage of an idea," according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harris also revealed what it would take for the Cowboys to completely commit to trade talks.

"For the Cowboys to engage in a trade, the deal would have to not only include substantial draft capital," Harris write, "but also a player who can immediately contribute, according to a team source."

MORE: Packers' Micah Parsons interest reportedly real, but Cowboys not budging in contract saga

If the relationship between Parsons and the Cowboys is truly beyond repair, it looks like Cowboys Nation will have to accept that this may be the end.

Trading away a generational talent for draft picks and a player is a risk, but they don't call Jerry Jones "The Gambler" for nothing. Buckle up, and get your popcorn ready.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with Micah Parsons before the NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with Micah Parsons before the NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season

Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies

Packers GM sidesteps question on Cowboys' Micah Parsons speculation

Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News