Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade asking price reportedly revealed
Dallas Cowboys fans were thrown for a loop on Thursday afternoon when it was revealed that the team is changing its tune on trading Micah Parsons.
Parsons requested a trade earlier in the summer, but Jerry Jones said there was no interest in moving the perennial All-Pro. Jones doubled down on his stance that Parsons would not be moved.
Now, we've reached a new stage of the saga with the regular season one week away.
MORE: Micah Parsons' brother echoes Cowboys fans dejection after trade development
The Cowboys are reportedly "willing to at least listen" to trade offers. Not only that, but the idea of trading Parsons "is past the infancy stage of an idea," according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Harris also revealed what it would take for the Cowboys to completely commit to trade talks.
"For the Cowboys to engage in a trade, the deal would have to not only include substantial draft capital," Harris write, "but also a player who can immediately contribute, according to a team source."
MORE: Packers' Micah Parsons interest reportedly real, but Cowboys not budging in contract saga
If the relationship between Parsons and the Cowboys is truly beyond repair, it looks like Cowboys Nation will have to accept that this may be the end.
Trading away a generational talent for draft picks and a player is a risk, but they don't call Jerry Jones "The Gambler" for nothing. Buckle up, and get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies
Packers GM sidesteps question on Cowboys' Micah Parsons speculation
Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc