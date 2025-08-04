Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on contract Micah Parsons stance
Jerry Jones has never been one to accept responsibility for a Dallas Cowboys contract negotiation gone wrong.
Dating back as recently as the Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb negotiations, Jones has consistently held his ground on his stance and approach in finding his way to a deal with his star players - even if that path causes his team to pay far more on those contracts than he otherwise could have.
Most recently, Jones has done much of the same with the Micah Parsons contract talks and has had largely the same results, if not worse. In fact, things have now escalated where Parsons has requested a trade out of Dallas.
Despite that, Jones has not changed his stance. Instead, he doubled down on his stance during a recent meeting with the media, claiming that Parsons turned down a substantial amount of money during negotiations.
"What y'all don't know is what I offered him," Jones said. "And it's a hell of a lot more than you think I did. That's what you don't know."
The amount of money Jones has actually offered Parsons in terms of a new deal - or whether it is actually a substantial number at all - has yet to be revealed.
What we do know, however, is that Jones attempted to negotiate and offer a deal to Parsons without his agent present. This is not only a major red flag in and of itself, considering the agent's sole responsibility is to protect the player's best interests, but also one of numerous reasons Parsons elected to demand a trade.
Regardless, Jones continues paint the picture that a deal will eventually get done, on his terms... Even doing things on his own terms wildly inflates those prices are far more than they needed to be in order to secure the deal in the first place.
"It seems like we forget that it's been less than a year, and I've paid the highest that's been paid in the NFL to Dak, and I paid a big price for Lamb," Jones said. "Anybody that says I'm not interested in financially rewarding my players hasn't been looking at the tea leaves."
