Top NFL Draft prospect Ashton Jeanty continues plea to Dallas Cowboys
There might not be a more consistent NFL Draft connection than the one between the Dallas Cowboys and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
In the vast majority of mock drafts over the last few weeks, Jeanty is seen as the most logical pick for Dallas both in terms of need and fit. On top of that, he would also likely be the best player available on the board if he is still there when the Cowboys pick at No. 12.
MORE: Micah Parsons finds comfort in Cowboys 'resetting' this offseason
And as a Frisco native, Jeanty would love nothing more than to return to his home town team this spring.
"It would be special, growing up in Frisco, spending a lot of time out there, I think it would be cool to have the star on my helmet again," Jeanty said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Playing for Lone Star, I had a star on my helmet as well, so it would be a dope moment if that were to happen... The culture, the history, the city, everything that comes with playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I think would be special."
Jeanty, of course, was one of the biggest stars in college football this past season, nearly breaking the all-time single-season rushing record set by Barry Sanders in 1988. He also finished seventh in single-season rushing touchdowns.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes his case for Cowboys to go get Myles Garrett
This isn't the first time Jeanty has lobbied to be selected by the Cowboys either. In fact, he has done it multiple times over the last few weeks.
And the chance to return home and be a part of the Cowboys rebuild at the beginning of the Brian Schottenheimer era? Nothing would make Jeanty happier.
"I think it would be dope, a lot of great people there, a lot of talented players," Jeanty said. "Potentially to be a part of that, I think that would be a great opportunity."
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboy