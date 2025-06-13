Cowboys named 'top landing spot' for disgruntled 25-year-old superstar
The Dallas Cowboys made several moves during the NFL offseason to revamp the team's running back room, signing multiple veterans and adding two rookies in the 2025 NFL draft class.
Dallas signed veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, while drafting Texas speedster Jaydon Blue and Clemson mauler Phil Mafah.
The running back room is crowded and there are still questions about whether the team has a true RB1. So, could Dallas continue its aggressive offseason by adding another big-time player to the mix?
Fantasy Sports on SI takes a look at "top landing spots" from a fantasy perspective for disgruntled Buffalo Bills star James Cook, and the Cowboys naturally popped up on the list.
"Cook would immediately vault to the top of Dallas' running back depth chart. If quarterback Dak Prescott and company stay healthy, this could be a better landing spot for Cook than [the Washington Commanders]," the article states.
"With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, there should be plenty of rushing lanes for Cook. The offense could also do plenty of scoring. Just two years ago, Dallas led the NFL in points per game."
MORE: Cowboys to work out veteran OT with 75-game NFL starting experience
Last year, Cook's older brother, Dalvin Cook, spent some time with the Cowboys.
James Cook is looking for a big payday, so that could take the Cowboys out of the mix from a financial standpoint, especially with George Pickens entering the final year of his deal. If the Pickens deal pans out, Dallas may want to pay him, but they wouldn't be able to do so and still give Cook what he wants.
So while the trade is unlikely, it's still fun to dream of a scenario where Cook joins the loaded Cowboys offense and helps America's Team generate one of the most exciting offenses in recent memory.
Cook surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons and was the NFL's co-leader in rushing touchdowns last season with 16. Throughout his three years in Buffalo, Cook has recorded 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 97 catches for 883 yards and seven scores as a receiver.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 biggest winners from Dallas Cowboys mandatory minicamp
Micah Parsons shows Cowboys commitment in big way at final minicamp session
George Pickens starred over three practices of Cowboys mandatory minicamp
Brian Schottenheimer gets emotional at end of Cowboys' mandatory minicamp