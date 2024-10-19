Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Mark Cuban hot mic comments on Jerry Jones; Root of 3-3 start

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Saturday, October 19.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Good morning, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to Saturday and can enjoy a stress-free weekend with the team on its bye week.

There will be plenty of football to take in across the weekend, whether college football or NFL, but no one will have to worry about the Cowboys letting them down.

While we settle in to our Saturdays, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds.

Indulge.

MORE: Do Cowboys issues stem from Jerry Jones' love of misery?

Mark Cuban hot mic catches sad truth on Jerry Jones

Mark Cuban, Dallas Maverick
Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban looks on from the sideline against the Miami Heat. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

During an appearance on ESPN First Take, Mark Cuban had no idea that his mic was hot and was caught revealing a sad truth about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Athlon Sports has more.

Real Root of 3-3 start

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle celebrates his touchdown against the New York Giants. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys' 3-3 start, which included 44-19 and 47-9 losses, has been a major disappointment. Fingers have been pointed at the running game and inconsistent defense. But what has really gone wrong? Mickey Spagnola of DallasCowboys.com takes a look.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Dallas Cowboys odds to win NFC Championship still give some home ... Mike McCarthy still believes Cowboys can turn it around, so should fans ... Early betting odds released for Cowboys' Week 8 matchup vs 49ers... Lions star shares simple plan that embarrassed Cowboys offense... Cowboys are down so bad Shaq is offering Jerry Jones Pro Bowl RB help... Jerry Jones should get RG3 fired for laughable Cowboys trade suggestion... Dallas radio host rips Jerry Jones; fires back after wild interview... Could Dallas Cowboys be trade candidate for intriguing RB?

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News