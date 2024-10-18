Cowboys are down so bad Shaq is offering Jerry Jones Pro Bowl RB help
Everyone who has watched a Dallas Cowboys game this season can spot the biggest weaknesses on the roster.
Cowboys legends are ripping the players, there have been ridiculous trade offers floated, and the team's leaders getting blasted for their lack of effort.
Now, another man thinks he can help save the day: Shaquille O'Neal.
Shaq Diesel thinks he has the perfect solution for the Cowboys' rushing attack and is pitching players to owner Jerry Jones.
On an episode of his podcast, appropriately named "The Big Podcast with Shaq", The Big Aristotle sat down with Pro Bowl running back Leonard Fournette.
Shaq looked into the camera and made a pitch to Jerry Jones for the Cowboys to sign Leonard Fournette.
Jerry Jones. Jerry Jones. It's me, your boy, Shaq. Look at him Fournette, looking good, six pack .... he's ready to go," Shaq said. "Alright, Jerry Jones? Stop messing around."
Fournette replied, "Facts,'' he said. "I'm still 29, 29, 29."
Unfortunately, Jerry has shown zero indication that he wants to improve the roster and add talent. And the team already has a former Pro Bowler tucked away on the practice squad who has yet to get his shot.
So if Jerry isn't willing to give Cook his shot, it seems like Fournette isn't a possibility either.
