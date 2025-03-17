Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: TE breakdown, analysis
Week Two of free agency is underway, and several players are still looking for new homes in 2025.
Continuing our position-by-position analysis, we focus next on tight end, which has seen the least activity for the Dallas Cowboys since free agency began last week.
With five players currently on the depth chart it seems less likely than not that Dallas will add another name in the open market but one can never rule out the options that the NFL Draft will present.
For now here is a look at where things stand in the tight end room.
TE Depth Chart
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Princeton Fant
John Stephens Jr.
Dallas had this group all throughout last season and barring any additions in free agency and April's draft likely goes into the season with this group again.
Jake Ferguson enters a contract year in 2025. The veteran tight end enjoyed a Pro Bowl campaign in 2023, recording 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, he saw a decline in production, finishing with 59 receptions for 494 yards, and never once found the end zone. Now heading into year four, Dallas will hope to see its former 2022 fourth-round pick replicate his 2023 form.
Ferguson missed three games in 2024, leading to backup Luke Schoonmaker stepping into the starting role against the Saints, Giants, and Commanders while also filling in midway through a Week 11 contest against the Houston Texans when Ferguson was lost to a concussion.
In those four games, Schoonmaker finished with a promising 20 receptions off 26 targets for 187 yards and one touchdown.
Now heading into his third season, the Cowboys will examine whether the former Michigan product can continue to develop into a reliable backup option.
Behind the top two options are Brevyn Spann-Ford, who appeared in all 17 games last season and finished with nine receptions for 88 yards and played 114 snaps on special teams; Princeton Fant, who played in eight games and played just 14 snaps on offense and 148 on special teams; and John Stephens Jr., who has suffered back-to-back ACL tears over his first two seasons.
Grade: C+
As noted before, the Cowboys have not made any moves at the position and is the only unit that has not received any attention since free agency opened up.
Ferguson continues to provide Dallas with a quality starter but will hope to see him bounce back after an underwhelming 2024 season. The veteran tight ends future widely depends on his production in 2025.
Schoonmaker may have done just enough when given the opportunity to show the team he could be a reliable option when he needed to step up but as a former second-round pick will need to take a big step forward in his third season.
Spann-Ford, Fant, and Stephens Jr. will likely enter training camp competing for the team's final 53.
