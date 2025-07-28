Cowboys' Parris Campbell gets deflating injury update while fighting for roster spot
The Dallas Cowboys put on the pads for the first time at training camp this past Sunday in Oxnard, California.
Seeing pads on the field means that the season is getting closer and closer to beginning. The Cowboys' first preseason action will be on August 9th, when the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams.
It will be the first time the team sees another opponent this season, and the first game of preseason is a great time to see those players who may be fighting for a roster spot.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell is one of those players looking to make a statement in camp that he belongs on the roster. However, the former Philadelphia Eagles receiver was injured during practice on Saturday.
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is reporting that Campbell suffered an MCL sprain in his knee on Sunday.
The injury news is absolutely devastating for a player who needs the reps. Campbell is entering his seventh season in the NFL.
After spending four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and one season with the New York Giants, Campbell joined the Eagles last season and was a part of a Super Bowl season that isn't going to be talked about here.
Hopefully Campbell can get a fair shot at making the roster after this news.
