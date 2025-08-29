Cowboys Country

Cowboys players, coaches agreed with 'unanimous' trade of Micah Parsons

According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, everyone wanted Micah Parsons gone.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and defensive end Micah Parsons during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and defensive end Micah Parsons during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys fans had their sports world shattered on Thursday afternoon when the news came down that superstar Micah Parsons had been traded to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Following the news, many took to social media to vent their frustrations about Jerry Jones, the front office at large, and the coaching staff for coming to this decision.

However, according to reports from Cowboys insider Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, this decision wasn't just made by coaches and the Jones family. Apparently, some players - and at least one prominent one - wanted Parsons shipped out as well.

"It was proven when Jones said Thursday that it was a 'unanimous decision' to move on from Parsons," Harris wrote. "A team source with knowledge of the discussions this week confirmed Jones’ statement by saying coaches, including head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and at least one front-facing player were consulted before the decision was made. It was still a unanimous decision to get the deal done."

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Of course, it is unclear which player or players agreed with the decision to move on from Parsons, but the term 'front facing' would indicate that it is a player that carries an immense amount of weight within the organization.

What is clear is that Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and KaVontae Turpin do not appear to be that player, as they all individually voiced their displeasure with the deal on social media.

After that trio, there are very few players who could still fit the bill of 'front-facing', such as quarterback Dak Prescott, perhaps defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, left guard Tyler Smith, tight end Jake Ferguson, or cornerback Daron Bland.

That said, if there was just one player fitting that description that the Cowboys would consult before such a major decision, logic would indicate that player was likely their star quarterback, Prescott.

Regardless, based on the way Harris describes the decision-making process, it appears that the players, just as much as the front office and coaches, wanted to be done with this saga.

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

