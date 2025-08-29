Cowboys players, coaches agreed with 'unanimous' trade of Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys fans had their sports world shattered on Thursday afternoon when the news came down that superstar Micah Parsons had been traded to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Following the news, many took to social media to vent their frustrations about Jerry Jones, the front office at large, and the coaching staff for coming to this decision.
However, according to reports from Cowboys insider Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, this decision wasn't just made by coaches and the Jones family. Apparently, some players - and at least one prominent one - wanted Parsons shipped out as well.
MORE: Michael Irvin stunned by Cowboys 'dumb' Micah Parsons trade to Packers
"It was proven when Jones said Thursday that it was a 'unanimous decision' to move on from Parsons," Harris wrote. "A team source with knowledge of the discussions this week confirmed Jones’ statement by saying coaches, including head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and at least one front-facing player were consulted before the decision was made. It was still a unanimous decision to get the deal done."
Of course, it is unclear which player or players agreed with the decision to move on from Parsons, but the term 'front facing' would indicate that it is a player that carries an immense amount of weight within the organization.
What is clear is that Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and KaVontae Turpin do not appear to be that player, as they all individually voiced their displeasure with the deal on social media.
MORE: Jerry Jones boasts nearly 40-year-old trade while defending Micah Parsons deal
After that trio, there are very few players who could still fit the bill of 'front-facing', such as quarterback Dak Prescott, perhaps defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, left guard Tyler Smith, tight end Jake Ferguson, or cornerback Daron Bland.
That said, if there was just one player fitting that description that the Cowboys would consult before such a major decision, logic would indicate that player was likely their star quarterback, Prescott.
Regardless, based on the way Harris describes the decision-making process, it appears that the players, just as much as the front office and coaches, wanted to be done with this saga.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Winners & losers of Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys to Packers
4 reasons Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade could be a good thing
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers
Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys' full compensation revealed, including player
Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade
Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade