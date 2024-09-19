Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
The Dallas Cowboys signed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to record-breaking contracts ahead of the season, which means it's time to build around them on a budget. With it being unlikely to find quality, affordable wide receivers in free agency, the Cowboys' best bet is to look to the draft to enhance their offense.
Isaiah Bond certainly fits the mold of the flashy pick that Jerry Jones typically likes to make in the NFL Draft to generate buzz in the media.
At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Bond has the size and strength to be a surefire No. 1 wide receiver, and to top it off, he was college football's fastest player in Week 3, hitting 22 MPH on a 51-yard touchdown against UTEP.
Bond finished the game with five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas (Jr.)
Isaiah Bond's start to the season hasn’t fully met fans' expectations, but that’s largely due to the Longhorns not needing to rely heavily on their passing game.
Still, through three games, Bond's numbers are impressive: 13 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, along with one carry for 25 yards. His highlight of the season so far came in the most recent game against UTSA, where he recorded five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Bond has somewhat flown under the radar, with modest production in his two seasons at Alabama before joining the Longhorns, becoming one of the best moves in the transfer portal.
This could work out perfectly for the Cowboys, who are hoping to draft late in the first round. Bond has Pro Bowl potential and is projected late, but his stock could rise significantly given the strong season he's having and the likelihood of an impressive combine performance.
During his time at Alabama, Bond accumulated 65 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns; however, it's worth noting that he was behind a slew of talented wide receivers and had Jalen Milroe as his quarterback last season.
Now at Texas, he is expected to put up significant numbers and pass every eye test.
Five Words to Describe Bond
- Versatile
- Explosive
- Promising
- Agile
- Dynamic
NFL Comparison: Tyler Lockett/Jaylen Waddle
With Tyler Lockett and Jaylen Waddle both standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing around 182 pounds, they share a similar size to Isaiah Bond. All three utilize their quickness to get open and came out of college with a limited route tree, primarily serving as deep threats. They can be explosive in the return game and have the ability to turn any screen or short pass into a big play. While Bond still has some development ahead of him before becoming a bona fide No. 1 receiver, he has the potential to excel as a top tier No. 2, much like Waddle and Lockett.
