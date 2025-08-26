Cowboys Country

Cowboys waive special teams ace in WR logjam en route to 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys are waiving a key special teams contributor and wide receiver, but the hope is to bring him back for a spot on the practice squad.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks enters the field at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks enters the field at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have made several difficult decisions throughout the day, with only a few hours until the NFL deadline for teams to cut down to their 53-man rosters for the upcoming regular season.

Dallas still has some work to do en route to their 53-man lineup, and the latest casualty was 2023 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks.

Brooks may not have a flashy statline, but he has been a key contributor on special teams.

MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men

Brooks was battling with 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy, who has shown a lot of development during the preseason, for one of the final spots. Dallas will hope to re-sign Brooks to the practice squad if he passes through waivers.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks celebrates his first down run against the Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks celebrates his first down run against the Cleveland Browns / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

MORE: Dallas Cowboys waive beloved gadget running back, preseason star entering Year 3

Flournoy now looks like a lock to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster, especially with Jonathan Mingo being placed on the injured reserve/designated to return list to start the year.

Let's hope that Brooks can find his way back to Dallas for a shot at redemption.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale

4 Cowboys cut candidates team must hope clear waiver wire for practice squad

James Houston not making Cowboys final cut would be roster malpractice

Ex-NFL exec blames Micah Parsons for dragging out Cowboys contract drama

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News