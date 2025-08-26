Cowboys waive special teams ace in WR logjam en route to 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys have made several difficult decisions throughout the day, with only a few hours until the NFL deadline for teams to cut down to their 53-man rosters for the upcoming regular season.
Dallas still has some work to do en route to their 53-man lineup, and the latest casualty was 2023 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks.
Brooks may not have a flashy statline, but he has been a key contributor on special teams.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Brooks was battling with 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy, who has shown a lot of development during the preseason, for one of the final spots. Dallas will hope to re-sign Brooks to the practice squad if he passes through waivers.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys waive beloved gadget running back, preseason star entering Year 3
Flournoy now looks like a lock to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster, especially with Jonathan Mingo being placed on the injured reserve/designated to return list to start the year.
Let's hope that Brooks can find his way back to Dallas for a shot at redemption.
