Cowboys roasted by 'King of the Hill' for embarrassing, avoidable 2024 mishap
The Dallas Cowboys often find themselves the butt of the joke, and it's unfortunately due to something self-inflicted.
That was the case once again as the Cowboys were roasted in a new episode of the hit show King of the Hill. The popular series from Mike Judge ran from 1997 through 2009, but returned this August for a new season on Hulu.
The Hulu series follows Hank Hill after retiring and returning to his home in Texas. His son, Bobby, is now a chef in Dallas, and in the episode "Any Given Hill-Day," the family visits AT&T Stadium.
MORE: Former Cowboys captain opens up on Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones 'shaky situation'
While on the field, the creators decided to poke fun at the stadium's embarrassing "sun glare' mishap.
As fans will remember, the Cowboys' sun glare issue was headline news when wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was unable to haul in a wide-open touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles due to the sun being directly in his face.
Lamb said it was a problem, but the issue continued to gain steam when team owner Jerry Jones said there was no issue. He also claimed it was a home-field advantage, ignoring the fact that his team is typically the one on the wrong side of the glare.
Jones refuses to address the issue, and even a jab from the animated series isn't going to change his mind.
