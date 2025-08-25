Former Cowboys captain opens up on Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones 'shaky situation'
Former Dallas Cowboys captain DeMarcus Lawrence left the franchise after 11 years to join the Seattle Seahawks during 2025 NFL free agency. On the way out, he and Micah Parsons had a public spat.
Lawrence eventually penned an emotional, heartfelt goodbye to Dallas after tensions settled.
Ahead of his first season with his new team, Lawrence appeared on The Pivot podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor to discuss a variety of issues, including contract negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.
Lawrence was franchise tagged when he was eligible in Dallas, so can't directly relate to the "shaky situation" between Parsons and Jones, but he does understand the complexities.
"You have an owner on one hand that’s basically asking him to go prove it and play another year. But, you’ve got a young star on the other hand that’s like, 'I already proved enough to you. You’ve got to pay me my money,'" Lawrence said.
"It’s really hard to speak on it because with my situation, Jerry [Jones] franchise tagged me the first time."
Lawrence also discussed the dynamic of dealing with Jerry Jones, who pulls double-duty as an owner and general manager. Lawrence was asked if things were difficult because Jerry wanted to go from being your friend to being a businessman during negotiations.
"That's what I think people be getting it misconstrued," Lawrence said. "Like, you handle your business and stuff, Jerry will pay you. You know what I mean? Overall, through my experience, he paid me, so I ain't got nothing to say."
There seems to be some optimism that Parsons will suit up for the Cowboys in 2025, we'll just have to see whether it's with a new deal and in time for the team's Week One opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
