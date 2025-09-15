Cowboys rookie who played zero snaps roasts Giants star for premature celebration
With just 27 seconds to play, it appeared as though the New York Giants were about to send the Dallas Cowboys to their first 0-2 start since 2010.
New York receiver Malik Nabers hauled in a 48-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson. It was the second time Nabers scored, and gave the Giants a 37-34 lead.
MORE: Cowboys troll Giants with Big Tex State Fair-inspired graphic after OT win
Dallas had other ideas as they not only miraculously tied the game despite the limited time, but they also pulled off the win in overtime. That led to plenty of excitement for the Cowboys, and even some roasting from rookie running back Jaydon Blue.
Despite being a healthy scratch for the second week, Blue posted a story on Instagram, trolling Nabers for celebrating too early.
As great as it is to win, poking fun at Nabers might not be the best approach. While his team lost, Nabers proved to be too much for the Dallas secondary to deal with.
The second-year player had nine receptions for 167 yards with two touchdowns. He was open all day and finished with 18.6 yards per catch.
While the Cowboys got the win, they shouldn’t feel good about their pass defense. And they probably shouldn’t give the Giants receiver extra motivation that can be used when they meet again to close out the season in Week 18.
