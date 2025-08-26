Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs laughs at suggestion Cowboys would rescind $500,000 fine

The idea of the Dallas Cowboys rescinding his $500,000 fine for rehabbing away from the team led to laughter from Trevon Diggs.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
One of the many storylines clouding the Dallas Cowboys offseason involved veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been rehabbing his surgically repaired knee.

Diggs chose to work with his own medical team, rather than the Cowboys staff, which meant he was subject to a $500,000 fine. Dallas obviously believed their staff would help Diggs return to the field more quickly, but that might not have been the case.

It was reported earlier this week that Diggs was back at practice and could be on the field as early as Week 1. This new revelation led to Diggs being asked if the team could rescind his fine. He laughed, before saying he didn’t know what they planned to do.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility

“It is what it is at this point. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it don’t. I just have to make sure I go out there and put on my best performance,” Diggs said via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

“Rules are rules and contracts are contracts,” Diggs said, “and I have to live with whatever decision that is.”

This is the second year Diggs is returning from knee surgery. He played in just two games in 2023 before suffering a torn ACL and was able to play 11 games last season before another knee injury sidelined him.

Diggs is hopeful to bounce back to the same form he displayed in 2022, which led to a five-year, $97 million extension.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Cowboys and Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Cowboys and Ravens.

