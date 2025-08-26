Phil Mafah roster update puts veteran RB directly on Cowboys chopping block
The Dallas Cowboys are working their magic to cut down to the 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL regular season, including utilizing every trick in the book to keep coveted players from getting claimed on the waiver wire.
On Tuesday, veteran defensive end Payton Turner and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo were placed on injured reserve (IR) with designation to return. Each team can place two place two players on the IR/DTR list, which causes them to miss the first four weeks of the season.
Shortly after that announcement, it was reported that fan favorite rookie running back Phil Mafah will actually make the 53-man roster. It was initially reported that he would be placed on IR.
The plan for Mafah is to place him on the 53-man roster before moving him over to IR after 24 hours. With Mafah making the 53-man roster, that takes up one of the coveted spots, which could directly impact veteran running back Miles Sanders' spot on the roster.
The Cowboys signed Sanders during the offseason, and he had every opportunity to earn the starting job. Entering training camp without a clear-cut RB1, the job was wide open, but Sanders was never able to establish himself as a serviceable option.
The 2022 Pro Bowler notched just 7 carries for 15 yards, averaging 2.1 yards per carry throughout the preseason.
In his absence, fellow veteran Javonte Williams took a firm hold of the RB1 job and will be backed up by Jaydon Blue. Dallas also has Hunter Luepke in the backfield and has been using KaVontae Turpin at running back throughout training camp.
When you look at the layout of the backfield, production, and Sanders' inability to stay healthy, which has plagued his career, Sanders is a strong cut candidate as the deadline approaches.
