Cowboys rookie UDFA defensive back makes 53-man roster after impressive preseason

One Dallas Cowboys rookie UDFA proved to be everything and more during his first training camp. That is why the defensive back has made the 53-man roster.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Malik Cunningham.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Malik Cunningham.
The Dallas Cowboys have officially finished one of the hardest days on the NFL calendar, as today was the roster cut deadline.

Every team in the league had to trim its roster down to 53 players, and many athletes heard the worst news they could possibly hear.

However, many athletes also heard the best news they could hear. Cowboys UDFA defensive back Zion Childress earned a spot on the team's regular season roster.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season

Childress had an impressive preseason, and it felt like he was going to be one of the players cut; it would be one that stings the coaching staff for a while.

While Childress proved he has the talent to be a part of the roster, it's hard to deny that injuries may have played a factor in this decision.

As the days get closer to the Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the hope is that cornerback Trevon Diggs will be available. However, if he is not, Childress could get the call.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' biggest surprises from roster cut deadline

Diggs is not the only injury in the Cowboys' secondary. Third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. will be starting the season on the NFI list.

For Childress, it shouldn't matter how he made the roster. Now is the time to prove to the franchise that it was one of the best decisions they could have made.

Cowboys Markquese Bell, linebacker Darius Harris, safety Malik Hooker, safety Israel Mukuamu, and cornerback Zion Childress
Cowboys Markquese Bell, linebacker Darius Harris, safety Malik Hooker, safety Israel Mukuamu, and cornerback Zion Childress / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

