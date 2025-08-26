Cowboys rookie UDFA defensive back makes 53-man roster after impressive preseason
The Dallas Cowboys have officially finished one of the hardest days on the NFL calendar, as today was the roster cut deadline.
Every team in the league had to trim its roster down to 53 players, and many athletes heard the worst news they could possibly hear.
However, many athletes also heard the best news they could hear. Cowboys UDFA defensive back Zion Childress earned a spot on the team's regular season roster.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Childress had an impressive preseason, and it felt like he was going to be one of the players cut; it would be one that stings the coaching staff for a while.
While Childress proved he has the talent to be a part of the roster, it's hard to deny that injuries may have played a factor in this decision.
As the days get closer to the Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the hope is that cornerback Trevon Diggs will be available. However, if he is not, Childress could get the call.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' biggest surprises from roster cut deadline
Diggs is not the only injury in the Cowboys' secondary. Third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. will be starting the season on the NFI list.
For Childress, it shouldn't matter how he made the roster. Now is the time to prove to the franchise that it was one of the best decisions they could have made.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
4 Cowboys cut candidates team must hope clear waiver wire for practice squad
James Houston not making Cowboys final cut would be roster malpractice
Ex-NFL exec blames Micah Parsons for dragging out Cowboys contract drama
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie