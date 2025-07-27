Cowboys rookie's work ethic gets high praise from veteran at same position
The Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and immediately made it clear that the team was looking to get more physical in the trenches.
Booker is known as an aggressive downhill blocker and he's going to help change the identity of the Cowboys' running game. Through the offseason program and first week of training camp, he's also shown that he's willing to put in the work.
Early in camp, veteran offensive lineman Robert Jones has been playing with the starters while Booker is getting in work with the 2s, but Jones has had high praise for Booker's approach to practice.
MORE: Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4
Jones spoke to the media and raved about Booker's work ethic and potential to be "a great player" in the NFL moving forward.
"Book went to one of the best schools in the country, went to Alabama," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "He came in, he’s willing to work. You can tell he’s going to be a great player in this league for a long time. You can see the work ethic; you can see he just wants to keep growing.
"I told Book when he first got here, he trained in the offseason, ‘I’m here to help you. Whatever you need help with, I’m going to help you. If I see something, I’m here to tell you. I want you to be the best version of yourself. When you go out there Week 1, it's time to kick those boys.’ That’s what it’s all about."
MORE: Cowboys second-round pick proving to be steal of 2025 NFL draft so far
Booker has been expected to start from Day 1, but it's clear the Cowboys coaching staff is easing him into the lineup. Once the preseason rolls around, however, he could continue to see his roll increased.
What we do know about Booker is he is putting in the work and will be ready to go when his number is called.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 early Cowboys training camp standouts, including former trade bust
Cowboys-Broncos trade proposal would immediately fix growing concern in Dallas
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares deeply personal tattoos honoring sister
Brian Schottenheimer continues Cowboys culture shift with strong bonding moment
Infectious Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will have opponents' Spidey senses tingling
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc