Cowboys rookie's work ethic gets high praise from veteran at same position

Tyler Booker was the Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and his work ethic has caught the attention of his veteran teammates at training camp in Oxnard.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker defends against defensive tackle Solomon Thomas during training camp in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker defends against defensive tackle Solomon Thomas during training camp in Oxnard. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and immediately made it clear that the team was looking to get more physical in the trenches.

Booker is known as an aggressive downhill blocker and he's going to help change the identity of the Cowboys' running game. Through the offseason program and first week of training camp, he's also shown that he's willing to put in the work.

Early in camp, veteran offensive lineman Robert Jones has been playing with the starters while Booker is getting in work with the 2s, but Jones has had high praise for Booker's approach to practice.

Jones spoke to the media and raved about Booker's work ethic and potential to be "a great player" in the NFL moving forward.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Book went to one of the best schools in the country, went to Alabama," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "He came in, he’s willing to work. You can tell he’s going to be a great player in this league for a long time. You can see the work ethic; you can see he just wants to keep growing.

"I told Book when he first got here, he trained in the offseason, ‘I’m here to help you. Whatever you need help with, I’m going to help you. If I see something, I’m here to tell you. I want you to be the best version of yourself. When you go out there Week 1, it's time to kick those boys.’ That’s what it’s all about."

Booker has been expected to start from Day 1, but it's clear the Cowboys coaching staff is easing him into the lineup. Once the preseason rolls around, however, he could continue to see his roll increased.

What we do know about Booker is he is putting in the work and will be ready to go when his number is called.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

