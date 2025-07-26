Dallas Cowboys roster building strategy is simple & would make Vin Diesel proud
The Dallas Cowboys hit the ground running in Oxnard and have put on a show to kick off training camp. One noticeable thing is the speed the team is showing on both sides of the ball.
That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, because head coach Brian Schottenheimer has repeatedly said he wants to see a fast and physical camp.
Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay has taken those words to heart and has been constructing a roster that can follow Schottenheimer's approach.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer preaches importance of discipline for Cowboys
Schottenheimer has preached building a "Family" atmosphere, but he's also aiming to put a "fast and furious" product on the field.
During camp, McClay discussed following Coach Schott's approach to building the roster, and it's enough to fire you up.
"That's Schotty's mantra and what we wanted to bring," McClay said, via DallasCowboys.com. "It's fast and furious. You want to compete every day. That's kind of our mantra; the NFL is a fast game. We got these guys, college guys number one, you got to get used to the pace. Number two, it's about conditioning. If you want to play fast, if you want to be a fast football team, you want to play that way, you have to practice that way."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer extremely pleased with new Cowboys cornerback
"Football is a game of leverage and angles. My father taught me about that, that's how I learned football. You think about it, so leverage and angles, that's speed, right? I didn't go into math class, I went straight to P.E., but there's some principles that I learned, right? The faster that you can play, the faster you can get from point A to point B, the quicker you can make things happen."
We're going to need Vin Diesel to show up as an honorary captain during training camp.
Speed kills. And the Cowboys are going to have a lot of it in 2025. Let's just hope that it pays off with some wins in the fall.
