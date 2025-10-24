Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs injury mystery just got even weirder with latest Cowboys update

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to be without Trevon Diggs again in Week 8, and maybe longer.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

An unexpected injury was announced ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 7 showdown with the Washington Commanders when Trevon Diggs was ruled out with a concussion.

While a concussion isn't an odd injury for a player to deal with, there was a lot of mystery surrounding Diggs' sudden injury. Reports were vague, with the team saying he was injured in an accident at his home, but had nothing to add to that.

On Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave an update on Diggs, but his comments only led to more mystery. Coach Schotty refused to rule out the injured reserve for Diggs, making it seem as though the injury is more serious than initially expected.

He also said he had more information, but declined to share. Instead, he said he will let Diggs be the first to comment.

This comes less than a week after Diggs showed up to team facilities, but was quickly sent home after seeing the team's medical staff.

Trevon Diggs, Cowboys have had a rocky 2025 campaign

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It's been a rough season for Diggs, who worked his way back from knee surgery for the second straight year. He was back on the field by Week 1, but not before the Cowboys stripped him of $500,000 for rehabbing away from their facility.

Diggs was also benched ahead of their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers following a rough couple of outings to start the season. He was back for their next two games before the injury sidelined him.

Entering this weekend, Diggs was named as the biggest disappointment on the Dallas roster this season, having given up a passer rating of 148.7 in coverage.

The strained relationship, mysterious injury, and struggles on the field have led to speculation that Diggs could be traded. Fuel was added to that fire when he listed his home for sale. If placed on the IR, we'll know he won't be traded, but it's a situation worth monitoring.

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Published
