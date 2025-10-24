Trevon Diggs injury mystery just got even weirder with latest Cowboys update
An unexpected injury was announced ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 7 showdown with the Washington Commanders when Trevon Diggs was ruled out with a concussion.
While a concussion isn't an odd injury for a player to deal with, there was a lot of mystery surrounding Diggs' sudden injury. Reports were vague, with the team saying he was injured in an accident at his home, but had nothing to add to that.
MORE: Jerry Jones gushes over Sean Payton ahead of Cowboys showdown vs. Broncos
On Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave an update on Diggs, but his comments only led to more mystery. Coach Schotty refused to rule out the injured reserve for Diggs, making it seem as though the injury is more serious than initially expected.
He also said he had more information, but declined to share. Instead, he said he will let Diggs be the first to comment.
This comes less than a week after Diggs showed up to team facilities, but was quickly sent home after seeing the team's medical staff.
Trevon Diggs, Cowboys have had a rocky 2025 campaign
It's been a rough season for Diggs, who worked his way back from knee surgery for the second straight year. He was back on the field by Week 1, but not before the Cowboys stripped him of $500,000 for rehabbing away from their facility.
Diggs was also benched ahead of their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers following a rough couple of outings to start the season. He was back for their next two games before the injury sidelined him.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens aren’t backing down from Patrick Surtain II challenge
Entering this weekend, Diggs was named as the biggest disappointment on the Dallas roster this season, having given up a passer rating of 148.7 in coverage.
The strained relationship, mysterious injury, and struggles on the field have led to speculation that Diggs could be traded. Fuel was added to that fire when he listed his home for sale. If placed on the IR, we'll know he won't be traded, but it's a situation worth monitoring.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie