Cowboys' All-Pro cornerback is 'biggest disappointment' of 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a major letdown during the 2025-26 NFL season, with the defense wasting away several stellar offensive performances from Dak Prescott and company.
If you had to pinpoint one weakness on the defense, you'd have to look to the secondary where the team has struggled in coverage and has allowed opposing wide receivers to run wide open down the field.
With two All-Pro cornerbacks like DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, you wouldn't expect that to happen, but it has, and Diggs has noticeably been upset. But maybe he should point the finger at himself.
Diggs has shared his frustration with the defensive scheme and the fact that the team lacks a defensive identity, but he has also been struggling to perform at a high level.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently shared his list of "every NFL team's most disappointing player," and it was Diggs who got the unfortunate honor.
"Opposing quarterbacks have a 148.7 passer rating when throwing into Diggs' coverage," Gagnon noted. "Additionally, he's allowed three touchdowns and has yet to intercept a pass. Not ideal considering his $19.4 million salary. "
Diggs has been out of action since Week 6. He missed the team's dominant win in Week 7 after suffering a concussion on Friday in a mystery "accident at his home. Very few details have been released, but Diggs remains in concussion protocol entering Sunday's game.
Trevon Diggs MIA
This season, Diggs is returning after his past two seasons were ended prematurely due to knee injuries. Now, the injury bug has struck him once again in an unusual way.
Through six games this season, Diggs has totaled 18 tackles, but has yet to record an interception or pass defended.
Earlier this season, Diggs was briefly benched. The Cowboys' coaching staff suggested the benching was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his poor play to start the year.
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 37 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
