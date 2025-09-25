Cowboys set to unleash secret weapon with CeeDee Lamb injured
The Dallas Cowboys will have a hole in their offensive depth chart for the next several weeks with CeeDee Lamb nursing a high ankle sprain.
In his absence, George Pickens is expected to see an increased workload, but there will still be plenty of opportunities for role players to step up. One such player is KaVontae Turpin, who has been excelling at every opportunity this season.
Now with Lamb sidelined, offensive coordinator Klayton Adams says Turpin is “100 percent” ready for an expanded role, calling him “the straw that stirs our drink out here.”
If that phrase sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same one vice president of player personnel Stephen Jones used to describe Ezekiel Elliott in 2019.
Of course, Elliott was a two-time rushing champ, and the bellcow of the offense. Seeing Turbo described the same way as such a player is odd, but it’s true that he’s been a spark of electricity whenever he’s on the field.
Turpin, who signed a multi-year extension this offseason, has eight receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown as a receiver as well as 19 yards on five rushing attempts. Throw in his 260 yards on kick returns and he’s proven to be a valuable weapon.
With Lamb out, he’s going to get a chance to prove he’s more than just a spark plug, but a true offensive chess piece. And it seems as though Adams expects that to happen.
