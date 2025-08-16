Will Jaydon Blue play in Dallas Cowboys Week 2 preseason game vs. Ravens?
Jaydon Blue was added in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, giving the Dallas Cowboys a potentially electric playmaker in the backfield.
Unfortunately, they didn't get to see him in action in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams. With him out, fellow rookie Phil Mafah was able to assert himself as a threat to make the roster, but fans still want to see Blue in the backfield.
MORE: Jerry Jones shocked by Netflix Dallas Cowboys docuseries omission
The question now is whether or not he will play against the Baltimore Ravens when the Cowboys make their AT&T Stadium debut.
Will Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue play vs. Ravens?
With roughly 90 minutes to go before the Cowboys and Ravens take the field, it was announced that Blue would be out once again.
While fans won't get a chance to see Blue, there is a new running back who will make his debut against Baltimore. Miles Sanders, who was added in free agency this offseason, has been dealing with a knee injury. He will, however, be in action on Saturday night.
Sanders joined the Cowboys after two frustrating seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He's battling for a role with fellow veteran Javonte Williams. Right now, Williams is the favorite to be the starter, but Sanders had been playing well in camp before his injury.
Whoever ends up the starter, they're expected to split time with Blue. Dallas would just like to see what Blue offers before the regular season begins.
