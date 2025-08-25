Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys star cracks top 10 in ESPN's top 100 players countdown

ESPN is expecting one Dallas Cowboys star to be one of the best players in the league heading into the 2025 season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFL, have completed the preseason portion of their 2025 schedule.

This week, the goal of every coaching staff and front office will be to trim their respective rosters down to 53 players, with the deadline for that being on Tuesday.

While many players are holding their breath on if they are going to make the roster or not, we obviously know that there are a lot of guys who are not sweating a time like this.

MORE: Cowboy Roundup: Solving the Week 1 RB rotation, Last-minute roster bubble buzz

One of those players would be Micah Parsons. Parsons may be sweating over a new deal, but there's no doubt that the linebacker is one of, if not the best, player on the roster.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Even ESPN seems to think that way. In a recently released countdown of the top 100 players heading into the 2025 season, ESPN has Parsons as the ninth best player in the league.

"His contractual future is the biggest question entering the season. Parsons had 12 sacks in 2024, despite missing four games because of a high ankle sprain. How will his hold-in impact him on the field? Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb admitted it took him time to get acclimated after missing most of last year's camp, but Parsons' job is more singularly focused: get to the quarterback. Few do it better than Parsons," wrote Todd Archer of ESPN.

MORE: Former Cowboys captain opens up on Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones 'shaky situation'

Only the Cowboys could have one of the best players in the league still waiting on a new deal.

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale

Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM

3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster

Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published |Modified
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News