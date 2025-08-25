Dallas Cowboys star cracks top 10 in ESPN's top 100 players countdown
The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFL, have completed the preseason portion of their 2025 schedule.
This week, the goal of every coaching staff and front office will be to trim their respective rosters down to 53 players, with the deadline for that being on Tuesday.
While many players are holding their breath on if they are going to make the roster or not, we obviously know that there are a lot of guys who are not sweating a time like this.
One of those players would be Micah Parsons. Parsons may be sweating over a new deal, but there's no doubt that the linebacker is one of, if not the best, player on the roster.
Even ESPN seems to think that way. In a recently released countdown of the top 100 players heading into the 2025 season, ESPN has Parsons as the ninth best player in the league.
"His contractual future is the biggest question entering the season. Parsons had 12 sacks in 2024, despite missing four games because of a high ankle sprain. How will his hold-in impact him on the field? Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb admitted it took him time to get acclimated after missing most of last year's camp, but Parsons' job is more singularly focused: get to the quarterback. Few do it better than Parsons," wrote Todd Archer of ESPN.
Only the Cowboys could have one of the best players in the league still waiting on a new deal.
