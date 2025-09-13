Cowboys star describes team's 'most dangerous group' mentality ahead of Week 2
As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for a Week 2 NFC East showdown against the New York Giants with their first win of the NFL season in sight, there is one group with a chip on their shoulder.
The Cowboys' offensive line has faced some questions throughout the preseason and training camp, despite plenty of talent on the field.
In Week 2, the team faces a difficult task against a strong Giants' pass rush, so it will be interesting to see how the unit holds up. For All-Pro Tyler Smith, who should become the highest-paid guard in the league, it's all about mindset.
MORE: Cowboys no longer concerned with Micah Parsons, focused forward
Smith spoke to the media on Friday and revealed the goal to have the "most dangerous group" on the field.
“We’ve got to be the most dangerous group on the field at all times — especially if we want to dominate games the way I know we want to," Smith said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"In order to do that, you got to have that fighter mentality.”
MORE: Cowboys' top 2026 NFL Draft need identified entering Week 2 of NFL season
The Cowboys have the talent to do so, with Smith, Cooper Beebe, and 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker as maulers on the inside. It's up to the tackles to step up.
We'll have to see how the unit holds together on Sunday afternoon, but it's great to see the leader's mind is in the right place.
