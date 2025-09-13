Cowboys' top 2026 NFL Draft need identified entering Week 2 of NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys made a lot of changes during the 2025 NFL offseason: a new head coach, trading away the team's best player, and trading for star wide receiver George Pickens are among the biggest.
Unfortunately, there are some things that have not changed.
Entering Week 2 of the season, the Cowboys' biggest NFL Draft needs remain a common theme. The team's biggest weaknesses are at running back and the offensive line.
MORE: Cowboys land Parsons replacement, bulldozer RB in 2026 NFL mock draft
Bleacher Report identified the biggest needs for all 32 teams, with the Cowboys' familiar issues rising to the surface. But how could the team finally address them? Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love tops the list.
"The Cowboys currently have three running backs on the active roster: Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, who are on one-year contracts, and rookie Jaydon Blue, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1. Clearly, the position will need to be addressed this offseason," the article reads.
"Dallas hasn't selected a running back in the first round since Ezekiel Elliott in 2016, but Love's talent and well-rounded skillset might be too good for Jerry Jones and Co. to pass up if the opportunity presents itself. "
MORE: Cowboys urged to trade for former first-round pick to bolster secondary
if Love, who is considered to be a favorite to be the first running back selected, Penn State's Nicholas Singleton could be another name to watch.
Of course, the Cowboys do have rookie running back Jaydon Blue, but he was inactive in Week 1. It will be interesting to see how he develops throughout the year and whether he can make running back less of a need entering 2026.
